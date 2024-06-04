F1 News: Red Bull Working On 3 Cars - Including One For 2026 Regulations
As the Formula 1 landscape prepares for a significant shift with the impending 2026 regulation changes, Red Bull faces its own pivotal transformation. Adrian Newey, a cornerstone of Red Bull’s design powerhouse, is set to remove himself from the team at the end of the season. His focus will transition towards the RB17 hypercar project until 2025. Despite this phased departure, Red Bull aims to maintain its lead, spearheaded by Pierre Wache, who is poised to take a central role in continuing the team’s technical advancements.
With an eye on the future, Wache revealed in a statement that Red Bull is ambitiously working on “three cars at the same time” to address both present and future challenges. “The technical team is extremely focused on the car and the performance, with 2026 in particular representing a significant change,” Wache noted.
The 2026 regulations are expected to introduce a demanding set of criteria, redefining aspects fundamental to car design and engineering, such as aerodynamics and powertrain performance. According to Wache, while substantial work on aerodynamics awaits the next year’s regulatory approval, there’s already considerable progress on a new engine design.
“We are always looking ahead because the more you think about these new rules now, the better you can prepare for possible problems later." He added, "Of course, we can only really start the aero work for 2025 at the beginning of next year, but the new engine, which is already being worked on a lot, also poses a major challenge for us."
Red Bull's internal dynamics are also poised for evolution with Newey’s departure. Reflecting on the situation, Wache expressed a blend of regret and professionalism. “On a personal level, people like Adrian and he's leaving...but we're all focused on the work we have to do.”
Wache highlighted that among the team's current priorities is achieving an optimized balance between their ongoing projects. “So we are working on that, and finding the right balance between those three projects is the biggest challenge,” he stated.