Red Bull poked fun in their annual Christmas post at the controversial 2021 cost cap which they went over.

The Red Bull team received a fine for going over the budget during the 2021 season and were handed a $7 million fine and a reduction of wind tunnel time for next year. Despite this, Max Verstappen kept his driver's championship win for 2021.

The teams social media post jokes that "the turkey might've taken us over budget" and also takes aim and Mercedes porpoising problems that they suffered from in the 2022 season as well as Ferrari and a their many strategical errors.

The illustration shows the Mercedes W13 bouncing into an "unwanted toys" box as well as the Ferrari with a Ferrari branded strategy book. In the background is a toy box with the RB18 with arrows pointing to it saying "zero porpoising" and "simply lovely strategy".

The team wrote on Twitter:

"Unwrapping a festive feast. Wishing everyone a very happy holidays"

Red Bull and Aston Martin were the only two teams to receive penalties for the cost cap breach, with Aston Martin only getting a $450,000 fine. Although the post is just a bit of fun, many fans were not happy with it and felt it was in poor taste.

One fan wrote:

"This is actually disgusting. Imagine trying to make comedy out of breaking rules. The only joke here is this post."

Another fan commented to say it was an arrogant move. They wrote:

"In the name of humour, you showcased pure arrogance, and arrogance brings a team down very soon. And I would say the same thing if it was Mercedes or Ferrari or someone else doing such type of arrogance on SM in the name of humour."

Someone else commented:

"And then you wonder why you get hate? Such a toxic team full of weirdos."

Whereas others could see that they were making fun of themselves as well as others and saw the lighter side of it. Another user commented: