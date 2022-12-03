F1 News: Red Bull's Helmut Marko believes Mercedes is a bigger threat than Ferrari

Red Bull's Helmut Marko is aware that Mercedes could pose a threat next season, perceiving the Silver Arrows as a greater danger than Ferrari.

After a difficult start to the year, Red Bull quickly addressed its reliability woes and demonstrated an impressive level of development and operational efficiency.

With Ferrari self-destructing during Red Bull's 2022 resurgence, there is a general scepticism that the Italian squad can launch a serious title challenge next year.

Mercedes lacked the pace to challenge for race victories on a consistent basis, lagging behind Red Bull at the start of the new regulations.

Even with this difficult start, the Silver Arrows made notable improvements throughout the season - eventually claiming victory in Brazil.

Speaking with SPORT BILD, Helmut Marko discussed the Mercedes threat:

"Ferrari is strong, but Mercedes will be stronger as a whole. Especially with a driver like Lewis Hamilton. He's still a top pilot.

"Although Ferrari also has a very good driver in Leclerc, he still makes mistakes."



"Unfortunately, I'm afraid not. Mercedes fought their way to use over the year... They have more time in the wind tunnel to develop the car.

"But I'm not too worried, we are on the right track for 2023, and with Max, we have the best driver in the field."

Marko's assessments of Hamilton and Leclerc can be disputed, but his perception of Mercedes as the greatest threat to Red Bull speaks volumes.

Ferrari's F1-75 was an extremely competitive machine, but the Italian squad's incompetence proved a limiting factor in the success of their 2022 campaign.

For all their difficulties and challenges in optimising the W13, Mercedes maximised their pace and finished within touching distance of Ferrari in the standings.

With the 2023 season approaching, it will be integral for Mercedes to close the performance gap to Red Bull if they are to contend for the championship.