F1 News: Red Bull's Liam Lawson to compete in Super Formula next season

Liam Lawson will look to impress Red Bull in the Super Formula Championship next season in a bit to keep his F1 dreams alive.

The 20-year-old was expected to fight for the Formula 2 title this year, which many believed could have given him a chance to earn a promotion to AlphaTauri.

Unfortunately for Lawson, he could not challenge Drugovich at the front of the pack and found himself out of Championship contention.

This is by no means the end of Lawson's F1 chances, but the window of opportunity for the youngster will only get smaller.

Several drivers have jumped from Super Formula into F1, and Lawson has a reasonable chance of joining this list.

Primarily, he must ensure that his results are enough to grab Red Bull's attention and make them reconsider their current roster.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries are on one-year contracts with AlphaTauri, so neither has long-term security in Formula 1.

It is possible for De Vries and Tsunoda to perform well in 2023, but it is unreasonable to expect one of them to lose their seats if they fail to meet expectations.

The issue Lawson might face is the multitude of Red Bull drivers in Formula 2, who will also be eager to earn a place on the F1 grid.

Nothing is guaranteed for Lawson - and Red Bull's decision is not within his control - but he can certainly make a strong case for himself in a very competitive Super Formula next season.