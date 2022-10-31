Skip to main content
F1 News: Red Bull's Sky Sports Boycott Divides Fans

The Red Bull boycott has split opinions.

Red Bull made the decision to boycott Sky Sports after reporter, Ted Kravitz, said that Lewis Hamilton was "robbed" when Max Verstappen won the 2021 championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The team refused to speak to Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix, but have now confirmed that they will go back to normal interviews at the Brazilian GP. 

Formula 1 fans have been taking to social media to voice their view on the matter, and it is safe to say it has divided them. 

One Twitter user, @F1torobravo, sided with Red Bull, slating Ted Kravitz in the process. They said:

"Kravitz barely hides that he’s a Lewis fanboy and his interviews with Max are cringeworthy. Constant digs and backhanded compliments.

"He’s also been promoting conspiracy theories like Tsunoda stopping on track in Hungary to help Max. I guess his USGP rant was the final straw."

Whereas another user, @Angkiwi3, is clearly not in agreement with Red Bull's decision. They wrote:

"Red Bull and Max are cry babies and can’t handle that people are speaking the truth"

There seems to be a lot of F1 fans with the opinion that Red Bull are using Kravitz report as a distraction from the cost cap drama that has been surrounding the team lately. 

@imolacat wrote on Twitter:

"Realistically that Red Bull sky sports boycott is just an excuse for them to not have to speak about their cheating, but I'm still enjoying every minute of it regardless" [sic]

Here is a round-up of some of the fans opinions over the boycott.

The boycott will end for the Brazilian Grand Prix, although it is not clear as to whether the team will speak to Ted Kravitz himself. 

Verstappen has already taken the 2022 driver's championship win this year but the battle for second continues for the driver's and constructors championships.

