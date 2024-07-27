F1 News: Renault Pulls Out From Formula One - 'I Don't Think It's Good News'
Renault has announced that it will stop supplying engines to its Formula 1 team, Alpine, marking an end to its involvement in the sport after the current season. This decision will see Renault exit a space it re-entered in 2016, closing a chapter that will conclude without any notable success. The automotive giant's departure will notably reduce the engine options available to teams, a significant turn of events for the sport.
Since its return in 2016, Renault's journey in Formula One has been less than stellar, with the team achieving its solitary victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021 under its rebranded name, Alpine, with driver Esteban Ocon. Despite this highlight, the overall performance across the nine seasons has seen only this single win, reflecting a challenging period for the Enstone team.
During a press conference with team principals at Spa-Francorchamps, several spoke with a sense of concern about the future implications of Renault's exit. Laurent Mekies of VCARB expressed a complex viewpoint, acknowledging the arrival of new industry player Audi into Formula One but simultaneously lamenting Alpine's departure.
"So ultimately, if it goes as Bruno said, it means that we'll get plus one with Audi and minus one with Alpine. So I don't think it's a good news. However, it comes, luckily, at a time where there are many manufacturers in Formula 1. So I would say that the sport can well afford this change. But it's never a good news when we lose a PU manufacturer," Mekies remarked, highlighting the mixed feelings within the paddock.
Similarly, Fred Vasseur of Ferrari highlighted the personal and emotional impacts of Renault's decision, reflecting on his own longstanding relationship with the brand that began in 1992.
"I'm more focused on the people of Renault. I know very well the company that I spent years with them. I started my career in 1992 with Renault and I'm profoundly attached to Renault and I think it's a shame," he commented.
Alessandro Alunni Bravi of Stake Sauber also chimed in.:
"I think that is something different from the decision from Renault. And I think as a Formula 1, we need to be clear on this, you know. Sometimes it can happen. But now, as Fred said, is important the people. And I hope that the project that Bruno is developing will go forward because Bruno himself and the people at Viry-Châtillon that I also know personally deserve," he stated.