F1 News: Rowan Atkinson Pulls Off Amazing Impression With Martin Brundle But No One Noticed
Hilarious footage has surfaced on social media from last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, showcasing popular actor and comedic genius Rowan Atkinson pulling off an incredible Martin Brundle impression during the grid walk. Surprisingly, neither the Sky F1 presenter nor anyone around them seemed to notice.
Atkinson, widely celebrated for his iconic roles in Blackadder, Johnny English, and Mr. Bean, is renowned for his exceptional ability to execute various expressions and impressions, such as the one with Brundle that people fail to notice, at least the first time.
The British actor is also a motorsport and car enthusiast, known for his collection of fast machines and F1 Grands Prix appearances. When Brundle approached him, Atkinson instantly launched into a spot-on impression, greeting Brundle in his signature style. The ensuing conversation flowed so naturally that the former F1 driver didn’t even realize he was being mimicked!
Brundle then went into the nitty gritty of the interview while Atkinson answered it all in Brundle style. After being asked 'What Mr. Bean would think of all this Formula 1 Malarkey,' Atkinson replied in the same tone, stating 'he would enjoy it very much because he is a car enthusiast.'
Atkinson continued by stating that he was George Russell's guest at Silverstone, who despite claiming pole position, ended up with a DNF on race day due to a water pump leak on his W15 F1 car. When Brundle asked if he was cheering for Russell, Atkinson, maintaining his perfect impression, responded in true Brundle fashion, 'May the best man win!'
Brundle then moved on after his encounter with Atkinson, completely unaware of the comedic brilliance that had just transpired. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Atkinson has pulled off an impression of Brundle. A clip resurfaced on Reddit, showing Atkinson being interviewed by Brundle during the 2011 Indian Grand Prix, where he flawlessly mimicked him.
While Brundle appears oblivious to Atkinson's antics, they both may be in on the joke, cleverly executing it for the audience's amusement on television. Either way, Atkinson continues to demonstrate his exceptional comedic talent and his enthusiasm for motorsport, proving that they get better as he ages.