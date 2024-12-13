F1 News: Rwanda Enters Bid For Return Of The African Grand Prix
Rwanda has formally entered a bid to revive the African presence in the Formula 1 calendar, marking a potential return to Africa for the first time since 1993.
President Paul Kagame announced:
“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix.
“A big thank you to Stefano Domenicali, and the entire team at Formula 1, for the good progress in our discussions so far.
“I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment, which it deserves. Together, we will build something we can all be proud of.”
At the heart of this bid are discussions initiated by Rwanda's delegation at key Formula 1 events such as the Monaco Grand Prix, where representatives from the Rwanda Development Board engaged directly with the FIA. Kigali's hosting of the Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Ceremony of the motorsport governing body also shows the city's growing significance in the motor racing world.
The technical plans for hosting the event are robust, including the development of a new F1 circuit near Kigali's Bugesera airport. The design, led by former Grand Prix driver Alexander Wurz, promises a modern infrastructure capable of accommodating the demands of Formula 1 racing.
Navigating the crowded F1 calendar poses another challenge. With 24 races currently scheduled, the inclusion of Rwanda would require some reorganization, potentially filling the vacancy left by the Dutch Grand Prix's exit post-2026. The possibility of rotating European races bi-annually is being considered to accommodate expansion.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been a long-term advocate for a Formula One race in Africa. The British driver has explained to the media previously:
“We can’t be adding races in other locations and continue to ignore Africa which the rest of the world takes from, no one gives anything to Africa.
“There’s a huge amount of work there that needs to be done. I think a lot of the world that haven’t been there don’t realise how beautiful the place is and how vast it is.
“I think having a Grand Prix there would really be able to highlight how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts of things so why are we not on that continent?”
With the staggering increase in interest from various locations wanting to join the sport, it is not a major surprise that Africa is one of those. However, it will be interesting to see whether they will be successful in their bid.