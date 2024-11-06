F1 News: Sauber Announces F2 Driver Signing Alongside Nico Hulkenberg For 2025
The Sauber F1 team has announced that F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto will join Nico Hulkenberg as the team's driver lineup for 2025, taking over from current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
Several drivers were considered for the final open seat in Formula 1 at Sauber, with CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto discussing a potential contract extension with Bottas. Bortoleto was also reported to be in talks, and Williams interim driver Franco Colapinto was also a rumored contender for the position in 2025. The appeal of this seat for many drivers lies in the anticipated 2026 Audi takeover of Sauber.
Eventually, Sauber chose fresh talent over experience by signing a multi-year deal with Bortoleto, who leads the championship by 4.5 points over Isack Hadjar. This decision places Bortoleto as the fourth rookie set for a full-time seat on the 2025 grid and marks him as the first Brazilian driver to secure a full-time F1 position since Felipe Massa’s retirement in 2017. Speaking on the signing, Binotto said in a statement:
“Gabriel has already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver.
“We are very pleased that he will become a team member of Sauber and Audi. Together with Gabriel, we are on a journey towards success, and we will evolve into a unified force to shape a new era for Audi in motorsport. Nico and Gabriel represent the ideal combination of experience and youth, positioning us strongly for the future.”
The 20-year-old Bortoleto revealed he was grateful for the opportunity. He added:
“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports. Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour. Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico. Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”
Gernot Dollner, Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG, spoke about a generational shift. He said:
“Led by Mattia, Audi's Formula 1 project is making great progress in many areas. The signing of the second driver is another milestone.
“We are currently witnessing a generational shift in Formula One, with young drivers immediately making an impact. By signing Gabriel Bortoleto, we have secured one of these top talents. His signing underscores Audi's long-term strategy and commitment to Formula 1.”
McLaren also confirmed that it would be releasing Bortoleto from the McLaren Driver Development programme. The statement read:
"[Gabriel Bortoleto] will be released from the McLaren Driver Development programme at the end of the 2024 season to pursue a new opportunity in his career.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Gabriel over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development programme.
“We have a strong driver line-up in Lando and Oscar, and therefore we have always been clear that we would not stand in the way of an opportunity for Gabriel to progress whilst we are not in the position to offer him a seat with McLaren.
“We look forward to continuing to support Gabriel in his campaign for the 2024 FIA Formula 2 title and wish him all the best for his career beyond F2.”