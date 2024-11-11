F1 News: Sauber CEO Insists Valtteri Bottas's Exit 'Has All Been Mutual'
Sauber F1 team CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto, has insisted that the decision to part ways with current driver Valtteri Bottas and make room for Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto was made based on a mutual understanding between him and Bottas.
Binotto praised the former Mercedes driver for his skill and competitiveness, recognizing him as a strong contender. However, given the challenges posed by Audi's takeover of Sauber in 2026, Binotto concluded that the team needs a young talent like Bortoleto, who will race alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year.
Binotto, who was appointed by Audi mid-season, shared that he and Bottas have built a strong rapport, particularly after their in-depth discussions about the team's future. Reflecting on the amicable separation between the two parties after the 2024 season, Binotto stated:
"I am getting on very well with Valtteri, and since I started here in August, it has been a great relationship, building it, trusting each other and I think we set up really good communications between us.
"We have had several talks about the journey, the duration of the journey and the difficulties we may be facing in the next seasons, and we know that the next seasons as a team towards the Audi transformation will be difficult.
"It is a long journey, and that's mainly where we reflected a lot and where I came to the conclusion that maybe we need to have a young driver with us.
"It has all been mutual, if not agreement, then certainly a mutual understanding of the situation and what is required.
"I would like to underline that he has been a very strong candidate, he is very fast, he has proven to be fast, is very highly-rated in the team and in the paddock.
"It was not an easy decision, but sometimes you need to come to a conclusion and make a decision."
Following the official announcement that Bottas and his teammate Zhou Guanyu won't be driving for Sauber in 2025, Bottas revealed that the conditions to grow Audi's F1 project with Sauber had not been met. He said:
"A situation like this is never easy for anyone but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.
"These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way. Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”