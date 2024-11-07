F1 News: Sauber CEO Puts Mercedes Chief On The Spot With Tough Mick Schumacher Question
Sauber CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto has put Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on the spot with a tough question regarding the team's reserve driver, Mick Schumacher. Despite Wolff's efforts to secure a Formula 1 seat for Schumacher with various teams, he ultimately signed Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for 2025, a decision that Binotto was quick to point out.
Schumacher has been on the sidelines in the premier class category after ending his journey with the Haas F1 team in 2022. While the transition from the 2023 to 2024 season saw few changes in the driver market for the German driver to secure a seat, the market this season went into overdrive since the Bahrain season opener, courtesy of the seven-time world champion who announced his Ferrari 2025 move.
The 2024 season has seen plenty of driver announcements thus far, offering much-needed hope to Schumacher. However, despite the 2025 season featuring four full-time rookies, namely Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan, and Oliver Bearman, Schumacher was unable to secure a full-time seat. The 25-year-old currently races for Alpine's World Endurance Championship (WEC) project while being a reserve driver for the Brackley outfit.
Wolff, believing that Schumacher didn’t get a fair opportunity at Haas to showcase his talent, has been pushing for him to secure a seat with other teams. However, Schumacher missed out on two reported opportunities—at Alpine and Sauber.
Sauber announced the 2025 signing of Bortoleto yesterday, opting for the F2 leader over current driver Valtteri Bottas, and Schumacher. While Mercedes also had an open seat for the next season, Wolff ultimately chose Kimi Antonelli over Schumacher. This decision prompted Binotto to question Wolff's choice when asked if Schumacher was a potential option for Sauber. He told the media:
"We had several talks, and he was certainly a strong candidate.
"I know him very well from the past, and I know the strengths and maybe the weaknesses, but certainly I think he would have been a good choice. There were many candidates.
"Now, sometimes you need to come to a sort of decision and I don't think there is any reason why. We simply decided to go with Gabi.
"You should ask the same to Toto [Wolff], about why he signed Kimi [Antonelli] and not Mick.
"Sometimes you need to come to a decision and then make the decision - and we made the decision to employ and hire Gabriel and we are happy."