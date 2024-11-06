F1 News: Sauber Confirms 2025 Future Of Valtteri Bottas And Zhou Guanyu
The Sauber F1 team has confirmed it will part ways with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the end of the 2024 season. Nico Hulkenberg from Haas is set to take Zhou's seat, while F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto will step into Bottas' position in 2025.
The future of Bottas and Zhou remains uncertain, with no seats available for 2025. The former Mercedes driver was reportedly in talks with Sauber’s new CEO and CTO, Mattia Binotto, for a contract extension. However, it appears that the Hinwil outfit prioritized emerging talent over seasoned experience.
Following the official confirmation by Sauber, Bottas told the media:
"A situation like this is never easy for anyone but after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.
"These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way. Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both.”
Bottas and Zhou have faced a difficult 2024 season, with neither driver securing a single point. The upcoming season finale in Abu Dhabi will bring their three-year partnership as teammates to a close. Acknowledging Bottas' contributions, Binotto said:
"Valtteri’s dedication and approach have been invaluable during a pivotal time in our history, and the memories of these years will stay with us for a long time. In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits.
"However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil.”
Zhou is eager to end the season on a high note. Speaking about the announcement, he said:
"I will leave the team at the end of the season, but I am fully committed to finishing the season in style. I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in Formula One: this is not an easy sport for rookies, but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years.
"China, earlier this season, was without doubt a highlight, but so many moments, both in public and behind the scenes, are what I am going to remember from the last three years. I’ll now focus on the next step in my career: I still have plenty of fight left in me and I am keen to continue progressing.”
Binotto appreciated Zhou's contribution to Sauber in the last three years. He added:
“We are grateful to Zhou for the last three years, for the commitment and the hunger he has shown from the first moment he drove for us to today. Scoring points on debut and helping the team to P6 in 2022 was a statement of intent, but so was his contribution off track and at the factory.
"We want to celebrate our journey together with three strong races to finish this season, and both the team and Zhou are committed to giving everything in Las Vegas, Doha and Abu Dhabi together.”