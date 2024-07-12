F1 News: Sauber Nabs Senior Mercedes Engineer In Key Move Ahead Of Audi Takeover
The Sauber Formula 1 team has successfully recruited Stefan Strahnz, a well-regarded figure from Mercedes, to join its ranks. Strahnz, whose expertise spans over two decades in Formula 1 engineering and management, will serve as the Programme Director at Sauber, directly reporting to CEO Andreas Seidl.
Strahnz's rich background includes his most recent stint at Mercedes as the Chief Engineer for Cost and Commercial Programmes since December 2020. Over his 13 years with Mercedes, he has occupied several prominent roles, contributing to multiple race wins and championships. His earlier career includes significant positions such as the Design Office Manager at Lotus-Renault and Head of Reliability at Renault, along with engineering roles at Toyota and BAR-Honda. With a total of 23 years in the field, Strahnz brings considerable knowledge and experience to Sauber, particularly in organizational leadership roles within Formula 1.
Scheduled to transition to Sauber on October 1, Strahnz's arrival is part of the team's strategic preparation for Audi's official takeover. This move will eventually transition Sauber into a factory team by 2026. The hire aims to enhance Sauber's management capabilities, ensuring the team is well-equipped for its ambitious transformation.
Andreas Seidl, CEO at Sauber, expressed his enthusiasm about Strahnz's appointment, stating:
“I am delighted to welcome Stefan to the team, and I am sure that he will bring an incredible amount of experience from his previous roles, in which he won multiple races and championships, to further complement and strengthen our leadership team.
"With his unique experience, Stefan will play a vital role in driving the team’s overall effectiveness and prepare us on our journey to full finance regulation optimisation as we become the Audi F1 factory team. Working closely with myself, the management team, and all our expanding technical, operational, and finance departments, Stefan’s main mission is to deliver fully streamlined and optimised F1 car programs, from concept through to track introduction.”
Adding to the excitement, Stefan Strahnz said:
“I am immensely proud and excited to join the talented people at Sauber Motorsport on our exciting journey to become the Audi F1 factory team in 2026. I have experienced a similar journey in my previous roles, and I will be applying all my learnings and energy into this new and challenging programme to develop the required tools, processes, and culture for sustainable long-term on- and off-track success."