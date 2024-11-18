F1 News: Sauber Reveals Incredible Livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix
As the Las Vegas Grand Prix approaches, Sauber has revealed an exciting, fiery new livery for their cars this coming weekend. This stunning visual makeover for one of the most anticipated races of the calendar puts the cherry on top for fans of the Sauber team. Created in collaboration with their title sponsor Stake, the flame-inspired livery will certainly make it pop on the Strip.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which made its debut in 2023, is already famed for its unique night-time setting on a street circuit that winds through the heart of Sin City.
"This special livery for Las Vegas is more than just a design – it’s a representation of our team’s ethos and Stake’s philosophy," said Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.
Sauber faces an uphill battle as they lag at the bottom of the constructors' championship standings without a single point this season, a stark contrast to their once-successful past under the Sauber name in the 1990s and early 2000s. Despite their struggles, the team remains optimistic.
"Just as flames flicker and blaze without ceasing, our fiery determination burns bright across every lap," the press release states. With only three races remaining this season, scoring crucial points has become an imperative target for Sauber.
The flame-themed livery extends to the race suits of drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, as well as the team’s garage. Unfortunately, both Bottas and Zhou will not renew their contracts for the next season. Bottas, with a rich history at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton, is expected to find himself a reserve role at the Brackley team for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Zhou, a trailblazer the first Chinese driver in F1, is exploring opportunities in Formula E and potentially a reserve role in Ferrari, although this has been denied by the Italian team.
Both are eager to score points before the end of the season.
Looking ahead, Sauber’s future lineup is potentially promising with the introduction of Gabriel Bortoleto, the current leader in Formula 2, and the experienced Nico Hulkenberg. His deep experience in F1 will provide the team with a stabilizing presence.
The Las Vegas circuit offers its own challenges. Drivers must navigate the bright lights and shadows of the cityscape, while struggling with potentially low temperatures. First practice kicks off on Thursday, November 22, with qualifying set for Friday night and the race to follow Saturday evening, local time.
“We push forward with relentless passion, just as this city does, and we’re excited to showcase our fiery spirit on one of the most thrilling stages in motorsport,” stated Bravi.