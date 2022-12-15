F1 News: Schedule and start times for the 2023 season confirmed

The schedule and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 season have been unveiled, with new venues such as Las Vegas generating various timings.

Next year's calendar will feature a record-breaking 23 races, even with the recent cancellation of the Chinese GP.

There is still speculation that Portimao and Istanbul could be selected as replacements next year, but neither of these is confirmed for next year.

In any case, the FIA has released the official start times for all the Free Practice, Qualifying and Race sessions in 2023.

The arrival of Las Vegas on next year's schedule is one of the most notable differences for 2023, with the inaugural event at the Strip set to be a night race.

With Bahrain, Jeddah and Singapore also on the calendar, there will be a fair amount of Formula 1 action under the lights next season.

Although these dates are subject to minor changes, these are the provisional start times for next year:

Another change worth noting is the number of Sprint Races next year, which has been increased to 6 in total.

Austria, Baku, Spa, Qatar, America and Brazil are the venues that have been selected to host the Sprint Race weekends in 2023.

This will increase the intensity and frequency of racing next year as Formula 1 pushes to increase the jeopardy and entertainment offered throughout a race weekend.