F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Addresses Formula One Return Rumors After Ayrton Senna Tribute
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel has spoken out on a possible return to Formula One racing during the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, where he participated in a tribute to Ayrton Senna. Although deeply involved in racing activities, Vettel reaffirmed his satisfaction with his decision to retire.
Sebastian Vettel once again donned his racing suit not for a competitive comeback, but to honor the legacies of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger on the 30th anniversary of their tragic deaths during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. As well as organizing a commemorative run around the circuit, the German driver took a nostalgic drive in Senna’s last race-winning car, the iconic 1993 McLaren MP4/8. Though these gestures thrilled fans and sparked speculations of a potential return, the German driver set the record straight about his racing future. He commented whilst speaking to the media, as quoted by RacingNews365:
"I'm not planning to for now," he said when asked if would return to F1. "I miss a lot of things about the sport. It was a tough decision, but I'm happy.
"I think I was very privileged to having had the career, the life and the support - but I don't wake up in the mornings missing those moments on the podium when people shout your name. I think I'm quite realistic about life and trying and taking on new challenges."
The four-time champion continued:
"Like I said, there's lots of things that I miss. There's also things that I don't miss, so it's always a give and take. Formula 1 these days is very, very intense - if you look at the schedule, the amount of races.
"It was a tough call when I made it. Obviously I was thinking about coming back, and I knew beforehand that I will be thinking about it. But, in the end, nothing has changed. So I'm still very happy with my decision."