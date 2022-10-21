F1 News: Sebastian Vettel says penalising Verstappen for Red Bull's breach would be "a bit stupid"

Sebastian Vettel has offered some thoughts regarding Red Bull's overspending on the budget cap last year, and what he believes is the appropriate response.

The FIA's conclusion from analysing the 2021 financial regulations was that Red Bull committed minor overspending breaches, a declaration that opened pandora's box for speculation on how the team will be penalised.

Since then, reports have emerged revealing that the FIA has offered Red Bull an "accepted breach agreement".

This development has created more questions than answers as the F1 community awaits Red Bull's response.

Sebastian Vettel was asked to comment on the possibility of deducting points from Verstappen's 2021 total, to which Motorsport Week quoted his thoughts:

"I think on that stuff, the FIA should come out and make it very clear, very quick or very soon because, obviously, [deducting points from Verstappen] that's a bit stupid.

"Maybe you have a point or not, but I think nobody doubts that he was a champion of 2021. They [the FIA] can do what they want; they are the police.

"But I think we live in a time of age where transparency becomes more and more, not just a thing, but something that is becoming more normal, and I don't think sports should be excluded from that.

"I think the best [decision] will be to be transparent so that everybody can see what happened.

"But otherwise, you just have a lot of people speculating, and I think we're past that era."

Vettel's reasoning is solid, and his thoughts reflect the overarching concerns many have shared about the FIA's handling of proceedings.

Transparency is paramount, and the delays in reaching (or announcing) a decision are very harmful.