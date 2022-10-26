F1 News: Sebastian Vettel - "I have lost none of my motivation"

Despite a slow start to the season, Sebastian Vettel has secured impressive results in the significantly improved AMR22 in recent rounds.

Aston Martin began the season in extremely poor form, lacking the performance to attain points consistently.

Since the summer break, though, perhaps since the French GP, Aston Martin has become an increasingly significant threat to the likes of Alpine and McLaren in the midfield.

The Silverstone-based squad has ascended from ninth in the standings to within striking distance of sixth-placed Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Vettel has been an integral part of this upward trajectory and has made clear he intends to maintain this positive trend until Abu Dhabi.

"The atmosphere at Mexico city has always been electric, and I have always liked coming here.

"Over the last few races, we have really picked up some really strong results - so our challenge for sixth position in the Constructors' Championship is looking more and more realistic.

"As I start my final three races in Formula One, I have lost none of my motivation and am looking to go out on a high.

"With the form we have shown recently, I think we should be able to make that happen."

Sebastian Vettel is executing one of his best seasons in recent years, with the 35-year-old demonstrating the extent of his calibre on multiple occasions this year.

Regrettably, Aston Martin's machinery has been incapable of fighting at the front of the field in the last two seasons.

Unfortunately for the four-time World Champion, he made the switch to Aston Martin too early in their F1 project.

The Silverstone-based squad still deserves credit for offering Vettel a lifeline in Formula 1, but they have certainly failed to meet their expectations.

With another World Champion, Fernando Alonso, joining next year, the pressure for Aston Martin to produce front-running machinery will continue.

Perhaps in 2023, the team can find some success and begin to fulfil its potential.