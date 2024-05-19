F1 News: Sebastian Vettel in Tears after Driving Senna's Race-Winning McLaren
Sebastian Vettel was visibly emotional after driving Ayrton Senna’s last race-winning McLaren at Imola. The tribute marked the 30th anniversary of one of Formula 1's most tragic weekends, where Senna and Roland Ratzenberger were fatally injured.
The air at Imola was heavy with remembrance as Sebastian Vettel took to the historic track in Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP48 F1 from 1993, the very machine that carried Senna to his final race victory. This poignant moment was part of a larger tribute to honor Senna and Roland Ratzenberger on the 30th anniversary of their deaths during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, a weekend deeply etched in the annals of motorsport history for its profound tragedy.
Vettel, the four-time world champion, took part in a demo run that was more than just a ceremonial lap; it was a profound personal and collective homage to two racers whose lives were cut short in their prime. Clad in a helmet styled after Senna’s iconic design, Vettel drove the historic McLaren, experiencing what he described as one of the most intense emotional connections to a car and its storied past.
"One of the strongest emotions I’ve felt behind the wheel despite being alone on track and not even racing. Incredible," Vettel shared after his lap, quoted by Crash.net.
The tribute extended beyond mere commemoration. In a symbolic act loaded with emotional weight, Vettel, along with F1, F2, and F3 drivers, donned 'Forever' shirts in the iconic colors associated with Senna. In a particularly touching gesture, Vettel carried both the Brazilian and Austrian flags during his laps—honoring Senna’s and Ratzenberger's heritage.
"When I got the flags out it was so powerful. We had a very strong and emotional moment on Thursday when we ran the track and another one today," Vettel recounted. "It’s overwhelming and I’m happy that I had the courage to address my idea and come forward and invite the Senna family on the idea. We only got positive feedback and it seemed like the right thing to do."
He continued: "Ayrton is a driver that will be remembered, but we need to make sure we actively do so," Vettel stated, highlighting the ongoing responsibility to honor their memories."
But was it special to fly the Austrian flag?
"Obviously the Brazilian flag was clear because it was something he used to do after the races, but I know the same story.
“I was thinking about whether it was the right thing to do to finish the job, but I don’t think it will ever be finished and it’s not about finishing. But again, to try to make people remember and it felt very special when I got both flags out.
“It was a very special and very meaningful weekend for me, with the run on Thursday and again the run on track, sharing that with people in the grandstands because there were a lot of Brazilian flags out there as well.”