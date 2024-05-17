F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Leads Touching Ayrton Senna Tribute Run Ahead of Emilia Romagna GP
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel orchestrated a poignant tribute to Ayrton Senna by leading a track run at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. This event commemorated 30 years since the tragic passing of the legendary F1 driver.
The Formula 1 community witnessed a moving homage to one of its greatest legends, Ayrton Senna, led by Sebastian Vettel. The event also served to remember Roland Ratzenberger, who tragically lost his life at the same Grand Prix weekend three decades ago.
The heart of the tribute was a track walk and run at the iconic Imola circuit, with the current drivers, team personnel, and members of the media taking part. The group made a reflective stop at the Tamburello corner, where a monument stands in Senna's memory, observing a minute of silence in honor of the Brazilian icon.
The German driver, who retired from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, is also set to take out Senna’s 1993 McLaren MP4/8 on the iconic Imola circuit, using carbon-neutral fuel. In collaboration with the Senna Foundation, Vettel has helped organize the distribution of special T-shirts commemorating Senna. On top of this, Vettel donned an Austrian sweatband during the run to also pay respect to Ratzenberger.
Vettel shared his thoughts on social media, expressing a deep admiration for Senna:
“Ayrton Senna was not only a driver who I valued highly for being one of the best racing has ever seen, but also a man of great compassion. It’s been 30 years since his accident and I would like to pay tribute to Ayrton.
"I will be in Imola for the Grand Prix to drive his car, the McLaren MP4/8. I hope to see you on Sunday, May 19."