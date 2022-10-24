Skip to main content
F1 News: Sebastian Vettel "will miss these moments"

Vettel earned driver of the day in America.

Sebastian Vettel's drive in COTA was one of his most eventful in recent years, with the four-time champion experiencing nothing short of a rollercoaster at the American GP.

Vettel, at one stage, found himself leading the race after taking advantage of the first Safety Car and extending his second stint on the medium tyres.

A disastrous second stop put Vettel well outside the points, but his strong pace and late overtakes allowed him to salvage some important points.

Speaking to the media post-race, Vettel discussed his last-lap overtake on Magnussen and his overall feelings from the race:

"Yeah, obviously, we lost some points, but I had some more fun at the end, at least.

"I knew Kevin would be a difficult one, so I was very fair and gave him the room that you need to give, but he was very fair in return and just left me enough room.

"Obviously, I will miss these moments, miss the adrenaline in places like Suzuka, the adrenaline rush around here - like today. 

"The racing, battling with others right on the limit, and beyond the limit to be fair. 

"Yeah, that will be missed, but on the other hand, obviously, I thought about that in advance, and I look forward to what's coming next."

