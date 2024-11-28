F1 News: Senior FIA Steward Reveals Shocking Details Behind Sacking
FIA senior steward Tim Mayer, whose dismissal was confirmed today, has made a huge revelation claiming that he was asked to step down from his role via text message by an assistant to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Mayer, who volunteered for Formula 1’s governing body for 15 years, stated that his removal was linked to his role in leading a right of review request during the United States Grand Prix weekend.
The news comes days after FIA's Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich was reportedly sacked by the governing body, with Formula 2 race director Rui Marques taking his place. In addition, BBC Sport has revealed that Janette Tan, the deputy Formula 2 race director has also stepped down from her role.
Marques stepped into the role of F1 race director during last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix. With Tan's recent departure, Marques will now oversee race director duties across multiple categories, including F1, F2, and the female-exclusive F1 Academy, for the upcoming two events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, which marks a departure from standard practice. Mayer noted that the added responsibilities on Marques will put him under "incredible pressure." He said:
"I know how hard both of those jobs are.
"I like Rui a lot, but it will put him under incredible pressure.
"There aren't a lot of 'platinum-level' FIA race directors, which is the FIA's highest level certification. I'm one of them. It's a lot of work and, if you are doing the job right, you wake up every day with an ulcer thinking of all the various things you need to be thinking about.
"They're not doing themselves any favours. They are literally running out of people to do those jobs."
Commenting on the circumstances leading to his removal, Mayer explained that FIA President Ben Sulayem "took offense" at an appeal document submitted by the Circuit of the Americas. Mayer, who represented the circuit, had filed the appeal during a right of review hearing regarding a €500,000 fine imposed after a track invasion occurred at the conclusion of the USGP on October 20. Of the fine, €350,000 was suspended.
In his capacity as the sporting organizer for the three U.S. Grands Prix, Mayer played a key role in the appeal process. However, his participation in the case reportedly triggered his removal from the stewards' panel at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix earlier this month. This week, the situation escalated with Mayer being dismissed from his position as a steward for the 2025 season. The reason for his ousting was mentioned as a "conflict of interest" with the FIA. Mayer said:
"The official reason that will be given is they felt there was a conflict of interest with the FIA as I had led the right of review in my role as organiser.
"But that is not why I was fired. Being an organiser is a role that I have fulfilled, benefiting the FIA, for over 12 years. This isn't new.
"In spite of the matter being resolved quietly and amicably, he's [Ben Sulayem] still upset and decided to fire me. After 15 years of volunteering my time as a steward, a decade teaching other stewards and hundreds of hours volunteering in other roles, I got a text from one of his assistants."
He added:
"I didn't write that part of the document, but it was my job to present it.
"There was no intention of trying to cause a problem with the FIA and I will continue as the sporting organiser of the three US Grands Prix. This was such a minor point that it is baffling that anyone would take such offence."
Eventually, the stewards at COTA agreed with the FIA and changed the penalty to a breach of Article 26.7 of the F1 regulations. However, Mayer revealed that that didn't go down well with Ben Sulayem. He said:
"In the process, there were hurt feelings on behalf of the president, which I think is odd because there was no cause for his feelings to be hurt when everyone else dealt with this in a professional manner."