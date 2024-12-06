F1 News: Sergio Perez Aims for 'Solid' Abu Dhabi GP in Final Effort to Secure Red Bull Seat
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed that he intends to end the season on a high note by delivering a "solid" performance in the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi after a disastrous Qatar Grand Prix last weekend where he secured a DNF. The Mexican driver acknowledged the "up and down" 2024 season he has been through and looks forward to a stellar performance to potentially save his Red Bull seat amid reports of being ousted after the Yas Marina race weekend.
Perez has faced a challenging season, with his last podium finish dating back to the Chinese Grand Prix. His points tally allegedly played a big role in Red Bull losing the top two spots in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and Ferrari, which at 152 points in P9, is less than half of 2024 world champion Max Verstappen's total of 403 points. The most recent race on the Lusail International Circuit saw him spin out and get stuck in the gravel, which caused a clutch failure on his RB20 F1 car.
A rumor recently emerged that the 34-year-old would lose his Red Bull seat after the race in Abu Dhabi. A decision will be taken on Monday following the Abu Dhabi GP on the driver lineup for the 2025 season for both Red Bull and its junior team VCARB. In the mix of a potential shuffle are also Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, who are being evaluated for a promotion to Red Bull.
While all fingers currently point at Perez's Red Bull seat being in trouble, he remains determined to deliver a strong performance in the season's final race, believing he owes it to his team. He said:
"Heading to Abu Dhabi, it’s important to me to have a very strong final race of the season.
"I owe the team and myself a solid, all round performance across the weekend.
"We have been seeing improvements week on week recently and the pace has been there, now we need to put it together. Everything was going so well in Qatar and the podium was in our sights.
"It’s frustrating for everyone that we couldn’t convert that positive position in the race into something more.
"The aim in Abu Dhabi will be to make up for that disappointment. It has been a very up and down season for me and I will be giving everything I have to end it on a high."