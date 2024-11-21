F1 News: Sergio Perez Breaks Silence After 'Homophobic' Comments From Father
Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has recently come under scrutiny due to controversial remarks made by his father, Antonio Perez Garibay, directed at former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher. This followed Schumacher's public announcement of his sexuality earlier this year.
Perez, currently competing in the 2024 Formula One season for Red Bull Racing, sits eighth in the driver standings and has publicly dissociated himself from his father's comments.
Antonio Perez Garibay sparked controversy when, during an interview with Mexican media, he made comments perceived as homophobic towards Schumacher, who revealed he is in a same-sex relationship in July this year. Garibay's comments were made in defense of criticism regarding his son's performance on-track.
"I don't know if he was in love with Checo. Do you understand it? There are many strange things. You no longer know if he is a journalist, a woman, a gentleman. But his opinion does not matter, not because of Checo Perez, but because of what his [ex-]wife said about him," stated Garibay. This comment followed Schumacher’s suggestion that Sergio should be leaving Red Bull, prompting Garibay's emotional response.
Sergio Perez, upon his arrival for the upcoming Grand Prix in Las Vegas, addressed the situation by distancing himself from his father's controversial remarks.
"First of all, I don't agree with any of his comments. I think he made a mistake in that regard," Perez stated, making a clear separation between his views and those of his father. "I don't share any of his views but at the same time I don't control what my father has to say, I can only control what I say," he continued. He further noted, "It's important as a sport to always show that whatever happens on track it always remains on track."
In response to the incident, Ralf Schumacher took to social media to offer his perspective on the comments, indicating an understanding of a father's instinct to defend his child.
"I would also stand behind my son 100 percent and try to help. That is what you do as a father. As for the style, I would be different but we know Mr. Perez with all his emotions," Schumacher said. He also expressed his belief in the importance of track performance as a response to criticism.
"That is why I am not angry with him. However, I believe that results on the track would be the better argument." Schumacher's openness about his same-sex relationship with French business manager Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne was well-received within the motorsport community.
Sergio Perez's recent performances have indeed been a subject of conversation. The driver has not managed to score points in his past two Grand Prix campaigns, affecting Red Bull's position, which has now slipped to third in the Constructors' Championship. This adds additional pressure on Perez.