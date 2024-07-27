F1 News: Sergio Perez Claps Back at Critics After Strong Qualifying - 'Didn't Forget How To Drive'
Serigo Perez delivered a strong response to his critics following an impressive performance during the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session. After clawing his way past Q2 and securing the third-fastest time in Q3, Max Verstappen's engine penalty advanced Perez to a front-row start, his best since the Chinese Grand Prix in April. This marked only the second time since May that Perez has started in the top ten, amidst recent struggles that had fueled speculation about his future with Red Bull Racing.
Perez's recent months have been challenging, with frequent misses on top ten starts stirring doubts and adding pressure as McLaren made significant gains in the Constructors' Championship. Addressing the criticism surrounding his performances, Perez was clear about his unchanged capabilities, stating, as quoted by GP Blog:
"It's not like I forgot how to drive from five or six races ago. You see it with a lot of drivers. If you don't maximise your car, you lack the confidence to get the most out of the car you have. We have been taking good steps in the right direction since Hungary. There are a lot of drivers that haven't been able to maximise their performance lately, but obviously, the scrutiny on my side has been quite a bit higher."
"From my point of view, it doesn't change anything. I've always said it's not where we are now. It's how you ride the waves and where we finish in Abu Dhabi. It doesn't change anything from my point of view. I think tomorrow is a new day, a new opportunity. It would have been the same if I had been knocked out in Q2. It's tomorrow what really counts, and if I don't have a good race tomorrow, I will try to have a good one in Zandvoort."
Additionally, Perez shared his optimism about the recent RB20 upgrades, suggesting they were already showing potential benefits.
"The car is going in the right direction for now, and hopefully, tomorrow, we will be able to finish it off with a strong result. There is a long way to go in the season. Just need to keep my head down. The team, myself are focusing on and what we've got do at the end of the day. The rest, I couldn't care less."