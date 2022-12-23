Skip to main content
F1 News: Sergio Perez confident Ricciardo Red Bull deal "doesn't change anything"

F1 News: Sergio Perez confident Ricciardo Red Bull deal "doesn't change anything"

Perez is pleased that Ricciardo is joining Red Bull.

Perez is pleased that Ricciardo is joining Red Bull.

Sergio Perez is relaxed about Daniel Ricciardo's recent Red Bull deal, explaining that the 33-year-old's arrival does not impact his role within the team. 

Perez has established himself as a crucial part of Red Bull's recent F1 Championship success, playing his role in Verstappen's 2021 triumph and Red Bull's 2022 Constructors' success. 

Whilst the Mexican driver is yet to match Verstappen throughout a season, his points contributions and defensive heroics have been crucial nonetheless. 

After several seasons where Red Bull failed to find an adequate partner for Verstappen, Perez has presented himself as a viable and dependable option to fill this role. 

SI202105091087_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

Moving ahead into 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has signed an agreement with Red Bull to join the team as their third driver.

The 8-time race winner has outlined his intentions of returning to the F1 grid in 2024, explaining that he wants to make a comeback with a front-running team. 

A generous assessment would describe Ricciardo's ambitions of a comeback as optimistic, with a 2024 deal with a team like Red Bull seemingly very unlikely. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perez's current Red Bull deal keeps him with the Austrian team until the end of 2024, so there is no immediate threat. 

However, this has not stopped conversations about Ricciardo's long-term prospects with the team. As quoted by Sky Sports, Sergio Perez is unconcerned:

"We live under a lot of pressure all the time. It doesn't change anything from my side. 

SI202111040785_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

"I think it's a great achievement from the team to have a driver like Daniel. 

"He's going to contribute a lot to our team... It's great to have Daniel in the team, and from my side, it doesn't change anything. 

"We started our careers at a similar time, so we've known each other a long time. I certainly get on with him."

Given that Ricciardo originally left Red Bull partly because of his dissatisfaction with the team dynamic, it seems unlikely he will be eager to make a comeback with the Austrian team.

In addition to this, Red Bull has expressed no interest in acquiring the 8-time race winner's services on a full-time basis. 

So although the turbulent nature of the 2022 market has shown that nothing in Formula 1 can be discarded, it would be highly speculative to suggest any major change is on the horizon at Red Bull. 

SI202204080277_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sergio Perez confident Ricciardo Red Bull deal "doesn't change anything"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220075-abu-dhabi-gp-2022-sunday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to take "another step forward" in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211202991
News

F1 News: Michael Masi Reveals 2021 Abu Dhabi GP had a "Mental" Impact on him

By Alex Harrington
M349212
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher Believes He Will Be Champion "At The Right Time, In The Right Car"

By Alex Harrington
220069-abu-dhabi-gp-2022-sunday
News

F1 News: Ferrari Announces 2023 car launch date

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Pierre_Gasly_enjoys_first_outing_alongside_Jack_Doohan_as_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_rounds_off_2022_season (2)
News

F1 News: Alpine aims to "be closer to third place" in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Vettel Mick
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel to join forces in 2023 ROC

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202111210349_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 World Reacts To Latest FIA Rule Banning Drivers From Making "Political And Personal Statements"

By Lydia Mee