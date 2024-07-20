F1Briefings

F1 News: Sergio Perez Crashes In Hungary Qualifying Causing Red Flag

Alex Harrington

Jun 7, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (MEX) in the pit lane during the practice session at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 7, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (MEX) in the pit lane during the practice session at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has crashed during Q1 of qualifying at the Hungary Grand Prix. Sat in P9 with 6:45 left on the clock and rain on the way, the resulting red flag could prove to be a difficult for the drivers remaining on the grid.

The Mexican driver oversteered into Turn 8, with his car spinning and hitting the barriers, causing severe damage to the side of his car, necessitating it to be removed with a crane.

It's likely, due to the weather conditions, that Perez will start P15, despite not continuing for the rest of the qualifying today.

Published
Alex Harrington

ALEX HARRINGTON

Alex is the editor-in-chief of F1 editorial. He fell in love with F1 at the young age of 7 after hearing the scream of naturally aspirated V10s echo through his grandparents' lounge. That year he watched as Michael Schumacher took home his fifth championship win with Ferrari, and has been unable to look away since. 

Home/News