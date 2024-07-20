F1 News: Sergio Perez Crashes In Hungary Qualifying Causing Red Flag
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has crashed during Q1 of qualifying at the Hungary Grand Prix. Sat in P9 with 6:45 left on the clock and rain on the way, the resulting red flag could prove to be a difficult for the drivers remaining on the grid.
The Mexican driver oversteered into Turn 8, with his car spinning and hitting the barriers, causing severe damage to the side of his car, necessitating it to be removed with a crane.
It's likely, due to the weather conditions, that Perez will start P15, despite not continuing for the rest of the qualifying today.
Published