Verstappen wasn't going to let his teammate past at the Brazilian GP.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is being named one of, if not the best race of the 2022 F1 season with it being full of drama, action, and now anger. Goerge Russell and Lewis Hamilton took a 1-2 result for Mercedes, but there are fireworks erupting further back in the pack.

After the final restart after the race's safety car stint, Red Bull's Sergio Perez allowed Max Verstappen past to try and gain on Fernando Alonso in front. But when this opportunity faded with only a lap or two to go, Verstappen was asked to let Perez back past so he could fight for second place in the Driver Standings.

This didn't happen, however, with Verstappen ignoring these orders, and once the race was over, he was questioned on why he didn't let his teammate pass.

“I told you already last time, you guys don’t ask that again of me, OK?” he said. “Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Perez was unsurprisingly unhappy about this choice from Verstappen, and was keen to air this feeling over teh radio.

“Yeah, it shows who he really is,” he said after he was told they'll debrief soon by race engineer Hugh Bird.

Perez said the following in the post-race interviews with Sky F1:

"I mean I was told to let him by but I was going to get back to position. I don't know what was the communication with him on his side?

He was told what Max said down the radio at the end of the race and was asked his thoughts:

No idea, no idea. Maybe you should ask him about it. But yeah, nothing to say really. I mean, after all, I've done for him, it's a bit disappointing. Today, I have no idea, I'm really surprised.

Now, this means Leclerc and Perez are tied ahead of going into the last race at Abu Dhabi. Let's see what happens.