F1 News: Sergio Perez Hits Back At Critics Amid Performance Struggles

Despite facing criticism for his recent F1 performances, Sergio Perez remains focused on improving and delivering strong results for Red Bull Racing.

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (11) and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) talks after Verstappen qualified P1 for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez has faced a barrage of criticism over his performance discrepancies this season. Despite securing a two-year extension with his team, on a one-plus one-year basis, Perez's inability to advance beyond Q1 in four of the past six races has fueled speculation about his future at the Austrian team.

The criticism peaked during the Hungarian Grand Prix, where an unfortunate crash in Q1 sabotaged his qualifying efforts, relegating him to start in the sixteenth position. However, Perez fought his way through the field to secure a seventh-place finish.

Addressing the ongoing scrutiny from media and fans, Perez commented, as quoted by GP Blog:

"I don't think they [the critics] will go off. But the noise is completely shut down from my side. I'm fully focused on myself, on maximising my own performance to work with the team, and at the end of the day, the only thing that matters to me is my boys, my people working with me, so I just have to give my very best to them because they deserve it."

Despite the hurdles, Perez noted a positive momentum shift concerning the car's pace, a crucial aspect that had been lacking in previous races.

"Like I say, I think the most positive is that the pace is there, not like a few weekends ago where we were lacking the pace. I think that's the most positive."

Looking forward, the anticipation builds for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, known for its demanding conditions and intense competition. He continued:

"I think it's going to be an interesting battle. It's going to be a very tough race up there, so I am looking forward massively to it. Again, it's going to be a very different weekend, so I'm looking forward."

