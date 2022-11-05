F1 News: Sergio Perez - I'm getting "closer and closer" to Verstappen's level

Sergio Perez is performing consistently for Red Bull this season, producing the necessary results for the team to secure this year's Constructors title.

Max Verstappen's ability has overwhelmed teammates in the past, with Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly struggling to match the results coming from the opposite side of the garage.

While Perez is far from outperforming Verstappen regularly, his efforts have been more than sufficient in supporting Red Bull's victorious campaign this year.

Regardless of the team's success, Perez will be eager to reduce the gap to Verstappen next season.

There is no denying Verstappen's incredible level, but no driver - especially one with Perez's accolades - is willing to concede that their teammate is unbeatable.

Speaking to the media after the Mexican GP, Perez was asked about the difficulties of competing directly against Verstappen:

"Well, it's a great challenge to be his teammate...

"It's obviously not an easy task. I don't believe there's anyone that can come and just beat him straight away.

"He's very solid with the team. He's been here a while, so I think I'm just getting closer and closer with the year.

"I will give it another shot for next year and see what happens."

From Red Bull's perspective, Perez is fulfilling his duties perfectly.

The 32-year-old has proven fast enough to support Verstappen whilst also playing the team game and facilitating an important balance in the garage.

Perez enjoys a good relationship with his teammate, which has allowed Red Bull to make difficult strategic calls to secure the best result for the team.

Of course, Perez does not intend to be a "number two" driver. That said, there is no shame in being second-best to someone of Verstappen's calibre.

The Mexican driver is securing vast quantities of podiums and race victories that he would be unable to achieve so consistently without Red Bull.

Even if Perez fails to outperform or challenge Verstappen in the standings next year, his function within the team remains critical.