F1 News: Sergio Perez's Contract Questioned - 'Worst Season Ever At Red Bull'
Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has criticised Sergio Perez’s recent performances. Despite Perez's recent contract renewal with Red Bull Racing, Villeneuve expressed significant reservations about his recent showings.
During an interview with Best Online Poker Sites, the 1997 champion commented:
"He has had his worst season ever at Red Bull. Normally he would have an amazing first few races. But he hasn’t even had that this year. So, he’s collapsed on top of that! He was already behind Max at the start of the season and now he’s dropped another half a second. That is ten cars on the grid. I don’t know what is going on."
Red Bull Racing seems to have a different view, having just secured the Mexican driver's services until the end of 2026. The team celebrates his past achievements including five race wins, 29 podium finishes, and three pole positions, branding him as a pivotal component of their team dynamics.
Christian Horner, the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, highlighted the importance of continuity and stability within the team, praising Perez's contributions. He commented in the press release from the team:
“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2024 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo. Continuity and stability are important for the Team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the Team in the Championship last year.
"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China. The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.
"Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the Team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”
In response to his contract extension, Perez himself was clearly thrilled, viewing it as a reaffirmation of his role and contribution to the team.
“I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years.
"Being part of the Team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole Team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it. I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together.”