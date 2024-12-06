F1 News: Sergio Perez’s Father Declares War on 'Lying Journalists' After Exit Rumors Spread
Antonio Perez Garibay, father of Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, has taken a firm stand against what he perceives as "lying journalists" spreading rumors about his son's future in the sport. These rumors suggest that the Red Bull team is considering replacing Sergio for the 2025 season, as his recent performances have sparked speculation about his stability within the team.
Antonio has vowed to publicly confront the journalists responsible for these stories, using his Instagram platform to share his grievances and declare his intentions.
"The lying journalists are already looking for me. Committed to ask for public apologies whoever is the liar or their servant. Monday, publishing the list of lying journalists and lying media," he posted to Instagram.
The backdrop to this controversy lies in Sergio Perez's recent performance trajectory with Red Bull. Despite signing a two-year contract before the Canadian Grand Prix in June 2024, Perez has struggled to retain the performance expected of him this season. His contract extends through 2025, yet his current form has cast doubt on whether he can maintain his position with the team.
Since the Chinese Grand Prix in April, Perez has failed to finish on the podium, a decline that has coincided with Red Bull dropping to third place in the Constructors’ Championship standings. Such results have fueled speculations, particularly during the summer break, with discussions of potential replacements such as Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda gaining traction.
Red Bull’s lead driver, Max Verstappen, has delivered contrasting performances, single-handedly keeping the team in championship contention. David Croft of Sky Sports pointed out the disparity by highlighting Perez’s nine points, contrasting sharply with Verstappen’s 126 points over the last seven grand prix weekends, causing concern about the effectiveness of the team’s lineup.
"Our sources indicate that Red Bull don’t want to continue necessarily with Sergio Perez for next season, and they’re trying to say you can either go nicely, step down, or we will take a decision after the race in Abu Dhabi and we will make that decision for you. The fact is, in the last few weekends, the second half of this season, Sergio Perez has not scored the amount of points that Red Bull want," Croft noted.
Further complicating the narrative is the possibility of Perez’s reassignment within Red Bull, should he not continue as an F1 racing driver. Craig Slater, also of Sky Sports, suggests that Perez’s contract might not necessarily stipulate an exclusive driving role; it could potentially allow for alternative engagements within Red Bull, such as driving show cars and serving as a team ambassador.
“On that contract… Does the contract have a clear stipulation? Yes, he will be staying at Red Bull, but will he be driving F1 machinery? My information is, which is a big surprise, it doesn’t have that particular codicil within it,” Slater commented, shedding light on the unconventional possibilities that could arise if Red Bull chooses to leverage his contract creatively.
Despite the rumors and intense media scrutiny, Antonio Perez remains determined to defend his son's future with Red Bull Racing. “Thanks for the interview. Someone is lying. We will know Monday!” he declared.