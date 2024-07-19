F1 News: Sergio Perez Shoots Down Break Clause Rumor As He Confirms 2025 Red Bull Seat
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has dismissed recent rumors about an exit clause that could see him ousted from the team if he fails to meet performance expectations in the next two Grands Prix. While he acknowledged that racing for Red Bull presents its challenges, he expressed his passion for the role and confirmed his commitment to remaining with the team for the upcoming season.
Perez's disappointing race results of the recent past caused rumors to swirl around the F1 paddock, stating that the next two races in Hungary and Belgium would make or break his journey with Red Bull. The recent P7/P8 finishes, followed by double DNFs, and a P17 finish at Silverstone were enough reasons to support the theory of his performance being closely evaluated, despite his recent signing of a contract extension with Red Bull for 2025, and an option for 2026.
Addressing the exit clause rumors, Perez emphasized that he will continue racing for Red Bull in 2025. He also clarified his earlier statement about the significance of the next two races, explaining that they were crucial not for his future but for his summer break. He explained to the media:
“Obviously I can't talk about my contract, what I said [after Silverstone] is that the next two races are important for me.
"I want to go on holiday with a good spirit and I think it's good for my side of the garage to go with a good spirit.
“I wasn't talking about anything else. I'm fully focused to fully deliver. I will be here and here again next year and that's nothing different. I'm just fully committed to myself."
Perez continued by stating that the next two races are just like any other Grands Prix, emphasizing that he doesn’t feel any additional pressure regarding them. He said:
“Absolutely not.
“These next two races give the same amount of points.
“At the end of the day, we need these points from now until the end of the year. So it doesn't change anything, these next two races.”
The 34-year-old believes the 'noise' about his potential exit has been amplified simply because he is a Red Bull driver. He added:
“It’s difficult to shut down the external noise.
“But at the end of the day, I come here to give my very best, my maximum effort and when I'm here, when I'm training, when I'm in the simulator, I focus on the important stuff.
“At the end of the day, the noise, I think it's obviously a lot bigger when you are at Red Bull. But I think it's the beauty of the challenge.
“It's why I decided to sign and extend my contract with the team because I love the challenge.
“It's really hard, but it takes absolutely everything out of you and this is why I want to continue.”