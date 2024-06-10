F1 News: Sergio Perez Slapped With Grid Penalty For Spanish GP After Canada Blunder
Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez faces significant repercussions following an incident at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Mexican driver will incur a three-place grid penalty at the upcoming Formula One Spanish Grand Prix due to driving his car with a damaged rear wing during the race in Canada yesterday.
The incident that led to the grid penalty occurred after Perez collided with the barriers on turn six at the Canadian Grand Prix, damaging his rear wing. Despite the apparent damage, Perez continued to drive back to the pits where he ultimately retired from the race due to the damage, leading to carbon fiber debris scattering across the track. This decision did not just risk further damage to his vehicle but also posed a significant safety hazard to other drivers.
In response to this violation, Red Bull Racing faces not only a grid penalty for Perez but also a monetary fine. The team has been fined €25,000 by Formula One's governing body. The strict enforcement of Article 26.10 of the F1 sporting regulations lists the requirement for drivers to exit the track promptly if their vehicles suffer serious mechanical issues, to avoid endangering themselves or others.
The stewards' review of the incident was detailed. During a hearing, Red Bull defended their decision by explaining that they had instructed Perez to return to the pits as a measure to avoid a potential safety car deployment on the track. However, the stewards concluded that a sporting penalty was necessary in addition to the financial penalty given the significant safety risks caused by Perez's actions.
The Spanish Grand Prix awaits Red Bull and Perez, where the grid penalty will put him at a disadvantage, further amplifying the pressures on him to deliver a solid performance.