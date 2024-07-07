F1 News: Sergio Perez To Start British GP From Pit Lane After Last-Minute RB20 Changes
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez has been slated to begin the British Grand Prix from the pit lane following last-minute changes to his RB20. This decision came after a challenging qualifying session where Perez faced a spin which ended his session early.
During the initial round of the qualifying session, conditions at Copse corner proved difficult as the track remained damp. The Mexican driver lost control and spun, resulting in his car becoming stuck in the gravel. Consequently, Perez posted one of the slowest times, only faster than Pierre Gasly who received a hefty 50-place grid penalty and opted not to continue as conditions improved.
Given the disappointing qualifying result, Red Bull opted to take a strategic gamble. The team decided to install new power unit components in Perez's car, including an Internal Combusion Engine (ICE), Energy Store (ES), and Control Electronics (CE).
The official letter from the Stewards states:
"The Power Unit elements used are in excess of the permitted number for the 2024 Championship season. This is a breach of Article 28.2. Further, the parts have been replaced without the approval of the Technical Delegate, this being a breach of Article 40.3. Therefore Car 11 is required to start the Race from pit lane in accordance with Article 40.9."
Meanwhile, Perez's teammate, Max Verstappen, also encountered difficulties during the qualifying session. Verstappen damaged his car's floor following a wide turn at the Copse corner but managed to secure a fourth-place start, trailing behind both Mercedes drivers and Lando Norris.