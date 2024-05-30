F1 News: Sergio Perez Told To 'Give Up' - 'Enough Is Enough'
Sergio Perez has seen a noticeable slump in performance post-Miami Grand Prix. This downturn places his future with Red Bull under scrutiny, especially as the Formula 1 driver market for 2025 is incredibly hot. The pressure is now on the Mexican driver as his results contrast highly with his teammate Max Verstappen's, who continues to secure top finishes consistently.
This bears significant implications, not only for Red Bull's success as a constructor, but also for Perez's career trajectory. Given the competitive nature of the upcoming 2025 driver market, with teams including Williams, Stake F1/Audi, Mercedes, Haas, and Alpine still molding their rosters, the stakes are exceptionally high.
The driver's declining form became prominent after the Miami Grand Prix, where his results dropped significantly at the subsequent Emilia Romagna and Monaco Grands Prix, finishing 8th in the former and failing to finish in the latter. As Verstappen continued to excel, winning multiple races and leading the Driver's Standings, the disparity between the teammates has widened with a 62-point difference, casting further doubts over Perez's contributions to the team's success.
The topic of Perez's future became a focal point in a recent RacingNews365 podcast where F1 analyst Tom Coronel and expert Ruud Dimmers discussed his situation at Red Bull. They expressed skepticism about his ongoing role within the team.
"Horner really wants to keep Perez, that's my feeling," Coronel said, quoted by RacingNews365.
"He has an extra hat on; that cannot be otherwise. Otherwise, that would have changed a long time ago. I would also say to Perez, thank you for your services. You are very good, but enough is enough. Done, you just have to find your place to give up." Ruud Dimmers echoed these sentiments, questioning, "You can't continue with Perez, can you? It's the same every time."
As the 2024 season progresses, the discussions concerning Perez's position at Red Bull Racing are expected to intensify, influenced heavily by his performance in the upcoming races. However the fluid nature of the 2025 driver market suggests that there could be significant shifts depending on the season’s outcome.