Former manager claims having a teammate like Max Verstappen can be intimidating.

Adrian Fernandez, former manager of Sergio Perez, has discussed his time with the Red Bull team and what could be his biggest opportunity but also his biggest challenge ahead.

Speaking with Dutch motorsport.com, Fernandez reflected on how much Perez has improved with the Red Bull team. The 2022 season was a big step forward for the Mexican driver, however, with two race wins compared to Max Verstappen's fifteen in the season, it is easy to see Perez has some way to go to be able to compete for championship wins.

Fernandez explained:

“Max is virtually untouchable at the moment. He hardly makes mistakes. And if something unexpectedly goes wrong, he still knows how to overcome that setback.

The former manager continued that having a teammate like Verstappen can be intimidating. He added:

“And when you have someone next to you who is as strong as Max and always fast like him from the first lap, it is quite intimidating. “But it would be quite impressive too because then he has beaten the best driver of the moment. So there is a huge opportunity for him, but also a huge challenge.”

Perez came third in the driver's championship in 2022 behind Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. Although Ferrari were Red Bull's main rivals in the season, Helmut Marko has outlined Mercedes as a bigger threat to the team for the upcoming 2023 season.

Mercedes struggled with their W13 cars in 2022 but made significant improvements towards the end of the season, whereas, Ferrari started on a high but started suffering car issues and strategical errors.

The Mexican driver is set to be in the thick of it against Verstappen, Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell.

The 2023 season will be starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before.