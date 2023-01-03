As the news was confirmed earlier today of rally legend Ken Block's passing, tributes have been coming in from the motorsport world. And with it being just over nine years since F1 icon Michael Schumacher's horror skiing accident, many are drawing similarities between the two.

Ken Block's company, Hoonigan, confirmed the tragic news this morning in a statement which read:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. "Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve."

One motorsport fan wrote on Twitter:

"Ken Block death will remind everyone about Michael Schumacher. Almost a decade since his ski accident and there has been very little information about how the former F1 champion is doing."

Another Twitter user wrote:

"What's with accomplished motor racing greats being lost to the world of motorsports at their peak when indulging in alternative leisure sports - Michael Schumacher and now Ken Block. So tragic."

Along with it being nine years since Schumacher's skiing accident, it is also Schumacher's birthday with many incorporating birthday wishes in with their posts.

Another motorsport fan wrote:

"The snow has given us pure bad news. Renner's accident, the death of the lord of the gymkhanas, Ken Block and his impreza then a Ford; also today, January 3, is the birthday of Michael Schumacher." [translated by Twitter]

The news a shocked the whole motorsport community. Another fan took to Twitter to post their respects, they wrote: