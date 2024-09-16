F1 News: Singapore GP Under Threat Of Thunderstorms During Upcoming Night Race
The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix faces potential disruption as forecasts predict thunderstorms throughout the race weekend.
Here is the current forecast for the race weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as per Weather.com:
Friday - Free Practice 1 & 2
The weekend's forecast kicks off with thunderstorms likely to make an appearance both during the day and late into the night on Friday. The initial practice sessions for the Grand Prix begin under somewhat turbulent conditions. Free Practice 1 is scheduled from 17:30 to 18:30 local time, just before the onset of predicted evening thunderstorms.
Fans can expect temperatures around 31°C during the day, dropping to 27°C at night. Winds are forecasted to be relatively calm at 10 to 15 mph in the morning, reducing to 5 to 10 mph by nightfall. The humidity levels are expected to be high, varying between 70%-78%, which could further complicate the driving conditions.
Saturday - Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
On Saturday, the weather remains unsettled, with scattered thunderstorms persisting throughout the day. These conditions could significantly influence Free Practice 3 and the all-important Qualifying session.
Free Practice 3 is set for the same time frame as the first practice, but Qualifying, taking place between 21:00 and 22:00 local time, is predicted to be under the persistent shadow of potential late-night thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions to Friday are forecasted, including a 60% chance of rain and high humidity.
Sunday - Grand Prix
Sunday's Grand Prix itself faces a 50% chance of thunderstorms both during the day and at night. Although the temperatures are expected to be slightly higher, with a day high of 32°C, the variability of the weather could influence tire choices and pit stop strategies.
Historically, the Singapore Grand Prix has had its fair share of weather-related challenges. The high humidity and heat also present physical challenges for the drivers, further complicated by the potential for unpredictable track conditions due to rain.
Singapore Grand Prix Schedule
Friday 20 September
Practice 1:
Local Time: 17:30 - 18:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Imola: 11:30 - 12:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 21:00 - 22:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Saturday 21 September
Practice 3:
Local Time: 17:30 - 18:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Imola: 11:30 - 12:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 21:00 - 22:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Sunday 22 September
Race:
Local Time: 20:00
London: 13:00
Los Angeles: 05:00
New York: 08:00
Imola: 14:00
Tokyo: 21:00
Shanghai: 20:00