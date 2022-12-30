Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandok has commented on the rumours of Sebastian Vettel returning to Red Bull in a management role, which he thinks he would be suited to.

Rumours of what Vettel will do next have been circulating since it was revealed he would be retiring at the end of the 2022 season. The German driver made his F1 debut in 2007 driving for Toro Rosso, now known as AlphaTauri, he was then promoted to drive for Red Bull in 2009 until 2014. Vettel won his four consecutive championships whilst driving for Red Bull.

Vettel decided to move to Ferrari in 2015 and then to Aston Martin in 2021 where he drove until his retirement.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has hinted recently that Vettel might go for a management role within the Red Bull team in the future. Speaking on Sky Sports, Chandok explained why he thinks this would be a good choice for Vettel. He said:

"Because he would be very good at mentoring the next generation of drivers how to be professionals at the racetrack, but also to have a consciousness of what’s happening in the wider world."

Vettel has not confirmed any of his future plans yet and he explained just after the season that he would take a few months out to figure out what he wants to do. The only thing the German driver has confirmed is that he does not want to come back to the sport as a commentator.

When asked recently if he would consider a commentary role, he quickly responded:

"No, no, no, let's not. No, thank you. I think there are others who can do it better."

Whatever Vettel decides to do next, we hope to see him back in the sport in some capacity soon.