F1 News: Sky Sports Prepare for Huge Change at Imola Grand Prix
David Croft, the renowned voice of Formula 1 for Sky Sports, has announced he will step down from commentating at several races this season, starting with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. This decision marks a significant shift in the commentary dynamics as Sky prepares to introduce new voices to their F1 broadcasting team.
As the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season unfolds, Sky Sports will see a substantial shift in its broadcasting lineup beginning at the Imola Grand Prix. David Croft, who has been synonymous with Sky's F1 coverage since 2012, will not be behind the microphone for this particular race.
Croft's absence comes amid what is set to be a record-setting 24-race calendar, presenting logistical and personal challenges for all of the teams involved. The demanding schedule includes intense periods such as four double-headers and two triple-headers.
Stepping into Croft's shoes at the Emilia-Romagna, Austrian, and Azerbaijan Grands Prix will be Harry Benjamin, a seasoned commentator from BBC Radio 5 Live who also led the coverage on F1 Juniors.
During an interview with The Independent before the 2024 season started, Croft commented:
“It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.
“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world. I’m getting married this year as well, so I’ve got a wedding to organise!
“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”