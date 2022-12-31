Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok has spoken with Sky Sports about his highlight of the 2022 season.

The 2022 season was dominated by Red Bull and Ferrari battling it out at the top. Max Verstappen took the driver's championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and then a week later took the team to win the constructor's championship at the Austin Grand Prix. On top of this, Verstappen also set a new record for the amount of race wins in a season with fifteen.

Despite this, Chandhok has highlighted a different moment as the one that stood out to him the most, and that was George Russell taking his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, as well as the first and only win for Mercedes this year. Chandhok explained:

"I like seeing new drivers win in F1 and that weekend we saw George Russell win twice. "It was a great drive and I think that last stint of the race, him and Lewis Hamilton on aged tyres in the same cars, they were really going for it. It was qualifying-level of intensity lap after lap and George didn't buckle under pressure. It was a superb drive."

Seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton, came in behind Russell in second bringing in a 1-2 finish for the Mercedes team. It was a high point for the team and fans after struggling with the W13 cars all year and it starting to look as though they were going to finish the season without having a win.

Russell firstly won the Sprint race on the Saturday and then lead the way for the majority of the race on Sunday. Russell wasn't the only one to get their first of something that weekend, Kevin Magnussen bagged his first pole position for the sprint race during qualifying. Not only was it the first for him but also for Haas.