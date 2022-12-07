Skip to main content
F1 News: Sprint race locations for the 2023 season revealed

Formula 1 has confirmed the 2023 Sprint race venues.

F1 has revealed the six venues that have been selected to host Sprint Race weekends in the 2023 season:

-> Azerbaijan (Baku City Circuit)

-> Austria (Red Bull Ring)

-> Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

-> Qatar (Losail International Circuit)

-> United States (Circuit of the Americas)

-> Brazil Interlagos

Stefano Domenicali - F1's CEO - has released a statement explaining the justification behind expanding the number of Sprint Races for 2023:

"We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 Sprint events during the first two years of its running. 

"And we can't wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US F1 Sprint in Austin.

"The introduction of the F1 Sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport.

"As well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners and host venues."

Sprint Races are part of a concerted effort from Formula 1's upper management to increase viewership and entertainment value over the course of a race weekend.

Sprint weekends feature Friday qualifying sessions, leading to an increased number of viewers compared to normal race weekends - when Free Practice sessions take place on Friday.

Objectively, last year's Sprint races were relatively uneventful (with the exception of Brazil) and failed to impress fans.

That said, F1 seems to have no intention of reducing the number of Sprint races anytime soon.

