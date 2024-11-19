F1 News: Sprint Races Under Fire As 'Complete Con' Questioned By Insider
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has delivered a crushing criticism of updates in Formula 1 in the last several years as the sport's regulations leaned more toward giving cars an aerodynamic advantage, which included the introduction of the Drag Reduction System. He also voiced his strong disapproval of the addition of sprint races, branding them "absolutely shambolic," as F1 attempts to boost its entertainment appeal.
Jordan has built a reputation for fearlessly voicing his opinions, and his comments on both topics have been the subject of much debate in the past. One of these topics is the use of DRS, which has been a part of Formula 1 since 2011. The system grants an advantage to the driver trailing behind, as it lifts a driver-operated flap on the rear wing, reducing drag and enhancing aerodynamic performance. This allows the chasing driver to close the gap more easily and attempt overtakes, but it has also led to debates about its impact on the purity of racing.
Describing DRS as a farce, the 76-year-old Irishman argued that it unfairly benefitted the trailing car, comparing the leading driver’s situation to that of a boxer with one hand tied behind his back. Speaking to former driver David Coulthard on the Formula For Success podcast, he said:
“DRS is fundamentally false.
“We saw an outrageous race in Brazil. Let's assume Lando gets the jump at the start of the race.
“Lap three, he hasn't quite broken the one-second mark, and let's say it’s Leclerc who is close enough to him, he's got the DRS, and he comes bounding up the hill and suddenly, bang - he's through.
“That's not a fight. That’s like having a boxer with one hand tied behind his back for that particular moment. It's an unfair advantage, isn't it?
“He hasn't got all the facilities to be able to defend himself. I'm of the opinion, if you can't do it fairly and squarely, why punish a good driver for just giving up a spot?
“[It is] because that stupid rule, DRS, is in play. I'm not in favour of it. I'm old-fashioned call me what you like.”
In addition, Jordan also called out the sprint races in Formula 1, that were introduced in 2021. The short races meant certain F1 weekends had to accommodate an extra qualifying round and a shorter version of Sunday's Grand Prix, making the affair a lot more hectic. Calling sprint races a "con," he said:
“The sprint races, for me, are a complete con, a complete sham.
“They do nothing for me and I haven't seen a decent one yet.
“I think it's time - we've had it, we've seen it. Make sure those sprint races are for the rookies coming through, but for the main drivers, [it's] absolutely shambolic.”