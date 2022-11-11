F1 News: Stefano Domenicali admits the 2023 calendar could change

Stefano Domenicali has admitted that next year's F1 calendar could change, with the 2023 Chinese GP at risk.

The Shanghai International Circuit last hosted an F1 race in 2019, although it still has a contract to continue in the sport for several seasons.

Next year's calendar already consists of a record-breaking 24 races, so it is unlikely that any replacement will be organised for Shanghai's absence.

China's covid policy will make it very difficult for Formula 1 to make its return, as F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explains:

"With the situation of the 'zero-covid' policy that continues in the country, it is not certain we will be able to go there in 2023," soymotor quotes Domenicali as saying.

"In that case, it will not be replaced. With 24 races, we are very close to the limit of the calendar...

"There are many places that would love to have a Grand Prix.