F1 News: Stefano Domenicali arrives in Colombia to discuss potential 'Caribbean GP' F1 calendar slot

Reports have emerged about Colombia's growing chances of joining the F1 calendar, as Stefano Domenicali arrives in Colombia's Barranquilla to discuss a potential 'Caribbean GP'.

The 2023 F1 Calendar has already been finalised, with the return of Qatar, the continuation of Spa and the addition of Las Vegas among the most significant talking points for next year's schedule.

That said, discussions are already taking place regarding which circuits will join the F1 calendar in 2024.

There are 24 races on next year's F1 calendar, but the Covid situation in China is already creating doubts about the Chinese GP.

Regardless, Stefano Domenicali has already spoken in detail about his plans for the F1 schedule, including his ambition for an equal distribution of races in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Whilst nothing is definitive about Colombia's future in Formula 1, Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega shed light on the ongoing discussions for a 'Caribbean GP' in Colombia just last week.

This development has been confirmed by the Colombian outlet EL HERALDO, which reports that Stefano Domenicali has arrived in Colombia's Barranquilla to discuss the potential of a future F1 Grand Prix.

Barranquilla's mayor, Jaime Pumarejo, has spoken about the conversations taking place:

"We are happy to have Stefano [Domenicali] here, taking into account that Barranquilla and Colombia must believe they can organise great events.

"This is the most international sporting event that exists, and we are looking for a way to make it viable.

"We are working with many entities to make it possible, so long as Formula 1 allows us.

"If it happens, here we'll have cars doing laps. Just being considered is a reason to be proud.

"Stefano has been learning the city and its diversity, seeing different options, but a specific circuit has not been selected.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself and say things that are not true.

"Today, there is a possibility that is taking more shape by the day, but...

"We must be calm and understand what to expect when the volatility of the dollar, and many other things, to ensure this project is viable."

Whilst nothing is guaranteed about Colombia's future, suffice it to say that serious conversations are taking place about its F1 future.

Time will tell whether these talks materialise into something more concrete in the upcoming months.

It would be premature to make any conclusions about the 2024 calendar, but with Colombia and South Africa vying for a slot, it is certainly worth watching this space.

The current F1 calendar is already at maximum capacity, but it seems unlikely the schedule will remain unchanged if Domenicali finds new venues of interest.