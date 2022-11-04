F1 News: Stefano Domenicali open to an 11th team in Formula 1

Formula 1 has only featured ten teams in the last few seasons, with Haas's entry in 2016 (replacing Manor) preventing the sport from dropping to just nine teams.

Only a decade ago, the 2012 season consisted of 12 teams in what is widely considered one of the most exceptional campaigns in the history of F1.

Regrettably, some of these teams (Caterham, HRT) were extremely uncompetitive and ultimately failed to secure the necessary funding and results to continue in the sport for the long term.

This is likely what F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is trying to avoid, given that Haas's competitiveness in their debut season (2016) was something of an exception.

However, the demand for an 11th team on the F1 grid has existed for several years, with fans lamenting the limited seats on the grid available for young and experienced drivers alike.

The introduction of the budget cap has made F1 significantly more financially viable, but Domenicali has generally resisted the idea of adding teams to the grid.

Aside from the financial losses that might be experienced in prize money, there has been great criticism of this apparent disinterest in facilitating more competition in F1.

Andretti is the most prominent outfit looking to join Formula 1, though Domenicali has confirmed that "four or five" other groups have also expressed interest.

Fans have grown frustrated with the unwillingness to allow for new teams in the sport, with some existing teams seemingly unwilling to dilute their profits to allow for a new addition.

Andretti's complaints about the difficulties of joining the sport are well known, but Stefano Domenicali appears to have provided some hope for the future.

As quoted by gpfans, Domenicali explained the conditions necessary for a new outfit to enter F1:

"It is not a problem having one more team to have better racing. Therefore, we will see and monitor the situation.

"If there would be a real, credible new entry that wants to discuss with us, we are ready to discuss.

"But we are not in a rushed position today for that."

These comments can be interpreted in two very different ways.

To more pessimistic observers, Domenicali's comments might suggest that he does not perceive Andretti as a potentially "credible" new entry.

On the other hand, the F1 CEO's comments could be interpreted as his first in months that entertain the possibility of an 11th team in the sport.

Regardless, at least for now, plenty of work lies ahead before any outside group can become a part of the Formula 1 grid.