F1 News: Teams Hail Significant Change In 2026 Car Design
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella and Williams team boss James Vowles have spoken about the recent updates to the 2026 regulations that add more downforce to the car and allow the teams more freedom to develop their own designs. The revelation comes as Formula 1 teams gear up to begin work on the 2026 car next year.
Formula 1 is poised for a regulatory overhaul in 2026, bringing lighter, more compact cars powered equally by the internal combustion engine and electric energy. While teams are only allowed to begin development on these cars next year, the regulations are being collaboratively crafted by the FIA and the teams, making this transition a truly inclusive effort.
A major highlight of the new car's development is the greater freedom teams now have in selecting optimal design choices, including aerodynamics. According to Stella, this flexibility allows for a unique approach to car differentiation. Speaking about the two big revelations made on the 2026 car's geometry, Stella told the media last weekend:
“With the recent release of the car geometry, especially from an aerodynamic point of view, basically two main things have been achieved: One is a much higher downforce level and the second one is more freedom.
“We welcome both. We welcome more freedom, I think this will give teams the possibility to just use their knowledge, use their methodologies, the knowledge that has been accrued over the years, even if with different regulations, is a way of creating some differentiation.
“So we’ve always been advocating this kind of approach and we welcome the fact that there will be more freedom.”
While Vowles also praised the idea of allowing teams more freedom to design their cars, he was particularly impressed by the way the teams and the sport's governing body, the FIA, have been collaborating to form the new regulations. The result of the recent change would be the existence of different concepts on the grid, which is a positive sign for the sport. He said:
“We now have more freedom where you could see a different direction that you’re going in.
“So there’s more flow controlling devices in place, which lead to downforce, but differentiation between teams.
“What’s been really positive as well is there’s still some small areas of improvement around the diffuser.
“But again, what’s great to see is teams and the FIA working hand in hand in order to improve that, because every time you make a change like that, it has some consequences.
“But I think what you’re going to see now is instead of all teams working in the same few millimetres, there’ll be some different concepts. I personally think that is good for the sport.”