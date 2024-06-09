F1 News: Tensions Rise At Alpine As Esteban Ocon Fumes At Team After Canadian GP
After the Canadian Grand Prix, Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon openly criticized his team's strategic decisions in the race's closing stages. The conflict, which became apparent during the final laps at Montreal, stemmed from a contentious team order asking Ocon to yield his position to teammate Pierre Gasly.
During the latter part of the race, Ocon, finding himself in ninth place with Gasly right behind, was instructed by Alpine to let Gasly pass in order to pursue Daniel Ricciardo of RB for eighth place. Reluctantly, Ocon complied on the second-to-last lap at Turn 8, a decision he later deemed "nonsense", considering Ricciardo was "two and a half seconds in front and too fast for us," as Ocon pointed out in a post-race interview with Sky Sports F1.
The move allowed Gasly to finish ninth, one spot ahead of Ocon, who expressed both dissatisfaction and disillusionment with the team's late call. The Frenchman, who is set to leave the team at the end of the year, commented, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I am happy for the team to be able to score with both cars, but the order should be reversed on that occasion.
“I got the instructions to let Pierre past with two laps to go to catch Daniel [Ricciardo] who was two and a half seconds in front and too fast for us. So the call was nonsense.
“I’ve done my part of the job, which is being a team player. I’ve always respected the instructions I’ve been given. It’s always been the case and I’ve never done anything different in my career.
“I’ve done my part of the job and not the team today, and it is very sad.”
When asked if he thought the team order was made in light of his decision to part ways with the team, Ocon responded:
“We’ll let [them have] the benefit of the doubt."