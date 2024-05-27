F1 News: Terrifying Video Shows Onlookers Pelted With Debris During Sergio Perez Monaco Crash
During the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, a collision involving Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen, and Nico Hulkenberg caused considerable chaos, resulting in debris hitting photographers.
The impact of the crash sent debris flying, dangerously close to onlookers and halted the race. Among those affected was a trackside photographer who, while fortunate to escape serious injury, was hit by the debris. Medical personnel quickly attended to the photographer, who was subsequently taken to the medical center. Thankfully, after thorough checks, it was confirmed that the photographer had no open wounds and was soon given the all clear.
An FIA spokesperson commented:
"An FIA spokesperson has confirmed a trackside photographer has been taken to the Medical Centre following the Sergio Perez incident, but has no open wounds.
"The photographer has now been released from the Medical Centre, the FIA has confirmed."
Following the crash, the race faced substantial delays. Repairs had to be made to the damaged barriers, and race officials needed to work out a new starting order based on the drivers' positions at the time of the red flag.
More footage has now been released to social media showing the crash from the perspective of the trackside photographers. Luckily, the photographers see the cars collide ahead of them and run out of the way before Perez crashes into the wall, throwing debris up into the air and over them. Fans commented on the terrifying moment on Reddit.
"Actually terrifying. All that carbon fiber omg"
"People are concerned about the larger pieces causing nasty cuts etc, but they’d all be breathing in the finer shards as well. I can’t imagine that would be any different to breathing in asbestos."
"Wow, that was way worse than I expected for the fans and photographers, glad they're okay."
More footage was shared via Formula One which was taken by one of the photographers there.